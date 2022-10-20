New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Signature Bank worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.2 %

SBNY stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.58 and its 200 day moving average is $197.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.