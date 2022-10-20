Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

