New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 163 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 803,893 shares of company stock valued at $59,323,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of K opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

