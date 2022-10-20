New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,635 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $530.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.63.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $314.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.