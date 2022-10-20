Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $65,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.67 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $90.44 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

