Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 172,184 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $380,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Everi by 38.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,424 shares of company stock worth $587,904. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

