NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of NRG Energy worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

