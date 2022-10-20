Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 348,163 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $56,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

