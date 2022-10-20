Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,379 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,541,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 563,973 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,965,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 545,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $4.25 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $545.11 million, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 2.59.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

