Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $357,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.13 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

