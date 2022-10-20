Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $59,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 447.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.78.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $264.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

