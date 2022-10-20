Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Colliers International Group worth $62,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $94.36 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.83 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.47.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

