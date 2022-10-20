Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 423,888 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Integer worth $61,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 19.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Integer by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Integer by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 333,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,872,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,792,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Integer by 74.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $95.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.