Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,718 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inotiv by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 31.2% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,843.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inotiv Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NOTV opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $495.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

