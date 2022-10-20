Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $648,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $98.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $126.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

