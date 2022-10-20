1,900 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $354.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

