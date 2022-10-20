Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,825 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 215.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 661.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

