Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,250 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSA opened at $43.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

