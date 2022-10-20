Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

MOH stock opened at $353.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $362.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

