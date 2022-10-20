Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,174,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,417,000 after acquiring an additional 639,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,367,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Trading Down 4.4 %

Ferguson Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.79. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

