Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $999,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.7 %

CW stock opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

