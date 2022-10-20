Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.50.

BLD stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.73. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

