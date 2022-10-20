ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 84.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in State Street by 60.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 180,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

