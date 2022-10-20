American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

