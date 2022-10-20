Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 704 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.1 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

