Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

