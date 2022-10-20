FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE:FDX opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.