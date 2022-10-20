ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,999 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

WEC opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

