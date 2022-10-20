ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.9 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR opened at $165.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

