Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 25,972 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

