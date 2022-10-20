ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.4% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.