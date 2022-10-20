The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,330 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after buying an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,504,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $36,062,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.