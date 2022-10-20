ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,699 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

