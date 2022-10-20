Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,237 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.