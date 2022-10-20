Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

