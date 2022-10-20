Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 761 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.