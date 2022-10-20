Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

