Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,351 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72.

