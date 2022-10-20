Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stepan were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 187.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stepan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Stepan by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $101.77 on Thursday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

