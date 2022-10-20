Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $234,000 Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 620,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 157,884 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

