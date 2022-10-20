Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

