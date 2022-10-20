Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.9% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 73,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.1% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BKH opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

