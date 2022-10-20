Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 498 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 396,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $106.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50.

