Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.