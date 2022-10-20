Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 441 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $168.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.