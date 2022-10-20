Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $224,000 Holdings in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Global X Social Media ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOCL stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $66.16.

