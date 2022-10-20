Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,027,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.23). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.