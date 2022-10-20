Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

