Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

