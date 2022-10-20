Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.9 %

ING opened at $9.25 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

